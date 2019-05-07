Police Seek Man for Assault with Glass at GYM Bar in NYC’s Chelsea Neighborhood: WATCH

Police are seeking a man captured on surveillance video smashing a glass into another man’s face at GYM bar in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The assault took place last Friday night May 3 when the bar was packed and was the result of a dispute over a chair, Gothamist reports. Videos show the man entering the bar, as well as the assault, from two separate angles.

Police described the suspect as 25-30 years old and 5’8″ with Mohawk hair style, wearing a dark colored sweater, a light colored shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

🚨WANTED🚨We need your help! This individual struck a man with a drinking glass across his face causing a deep laceration and heavy bleeding. Help us find him! Any info contact #CrimeStoppers. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/kHfhB1wETN — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) May 6, 2019

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.