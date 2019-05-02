Jerrold Nadler Threatens Attorney General Bill Barr with Contempt for Refusing to Go Before House Judiciary Committee: WATCH

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt after Barr refused to testify before the panel on Thursday.
The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Barr objected to the format of questioning, which would have included questioning by staff lawyers, not just lawmakers. Democrats may now opt to subpoena him, setting up a possible showdown in court. “He is terrified of having to face a skilled attorney,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee’s chairman.’