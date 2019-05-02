Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Daily Resist / Jerrold Nadler Threatens Attorney General Bill Barr with Contempt for Refusing to Go Before House Judiciary Committee: WATCH

Jerrold Nadler Threatens Attorney General Bill Barr with Contempt for Refusing to Go Before House Judiciary Committee: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Jerrold Nadler Barr

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt after Barr refused to testify before the panel on Thursday.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Barr objected to the format of questioning, which would have included questioning by staff lawyers, not just lawmakers. Democrats may now opt to subpoena him, setting up a possible showdown in court. “He is terrified of having to face a skilled attorney,” said Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee’s chairman.’