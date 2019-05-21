Jerrold Nadler to Trump and Don McGahn: ‘Our Subpoenas Are Not Optional’ — WATCH

Former White House lawyer Don McGahn defied a subpoena to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning, prompting a stark rebuke from Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who said that “our subpoenas are not optional” and assured Trump that “this committee will hear McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it.”

NADLER: "Let me be clear: This committee will hear McGahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it… we will not allow POTUS to block congressional subpoenas, putting himself & his allies above the law… we will hold POTUS accountable one way or the other." pic.twitter.com/BreoMf5H1D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2019

Said Nadler, facing an empty chair: “We will not allow the president to prevent the American people from hearing from this witness. We will not allow the president to block congressional subpoenas, putting himself and his allies above the law. We will not allow the president to stop this investigation and nothing in these unjustified and unjustifiable legal attacks will stop us from pressing forward with our work on behalf of the American people. We will hold this president accountable, one way or the other.”