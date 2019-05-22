Kellyanne Conway’s Husband: A 2020 Challenge to Trump by Justin Amash Would Be ‘Supreme Act of Patriotism’

Kellyanne Conway’s husband George tweeted on Tuesday that a challenge to Trump by Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) would be a “supreme act of patriotism.”

This would be a supreme act of patriotism by Rep. Amash. https://t.co/QevYInuUGA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 21, 2019

The Hill reported on Tuesday that the Michigan Republican, who said earlier this week that Trump “committed impeachable offenses,” is being courted by Libertarians to challenge the president in 2020: ‘In interviews this year, Amash has toyed with the idea of abandoning the Republican Party to run for president as a Libertarian. That could have major implications for Amash’s home state of Michigan, which Trump carried by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. There’s a full-scale effort underway to convince Amash to take the plunge.’

Said Nicholas Sarwark, the chairman of the Libertarian National Committee: “There are a lot of Libertarian Party members actively encouraging Rep. Amash to switch parties and seek the Libertarian nomination. This is probably the most organized recruitment effort I’ve seen going back to 2012 when people were trying to recruit [former Texas Rep.] Ron Paul.”

