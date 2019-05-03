Kylie Minogue Drops ‘New York City’ Anthem: LISTEN

Kylie Minogue has released a new track, “New York City”, which she originally debuted at an intimate concert at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom after her Pride performance last June.

The track’s surprise release comes on the tail of her announcement of the Greatest Hits collection Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection. “New York City” is featured as a bonus track on that album.

Wrote Idolator: ‘The 42-track opus covers four decades of hits, but it is by no means comprehensive. In fact, some of the Aussie pop icon’s best tracks are MIA. Notable omissions include “Where Is The Feeling?,” “Some Kind Of Bliss,” “Did It Again,” “Word Is Out,” “Chocolate,” and “Giving You Up.” Lesser known tunes like “Turn It Into Love,” “It’s No Secret” and “GBI” didn’t stand a chance.’

#Lovers, I’m so excited to announce that ‘Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection’ is available to pre-order right now! https://t.co/FgWoQIgelS 👠⏰ Out 28th June. I wanted to celebrate our 30+ years together and get us all ready for the upcoming festival shows! Love Kylie x pic.twitter.com/JbSuN0nalL — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 2, 2019

Tracklist of the new album.

1. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

2. Spinning Around

3. Love At First Sight

4. Dancing

5. In Your Eyes

6. Slow

7. All The Lovers

8. I Believe In You

9. In My Arms

10. On A Night Like This

11. Your Disco Needs You

12. Please Stay

13. 2 Hearts

14. Breathe

15. Red Blooded Woman

16. The One

17. Come Into My World

18. Wow

19. Get Outta My Way

20. Timebomb

21. Kids (with Robbie Williams)

22. Stop Me From Falling

23. Step Back In Time

24. Better The Devil You Know

25. Hand On Your Heart

26. Wouldn’t Change A Thing

27. Shocked

28. Especially For You (with Jason Donovan)

29. I Should Be So Lucky

30. Celebration

31. The Loco-Motion

32. Give Me Just A Little More Time

33. Never Too Late

34. Got To Be Certain

35. Tears On My Pillow

36. Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi

37. What Kind Of Fool (Heard All That Before)

38. What Do I Have To Do?

39. Confide In Me

40. Put Yourself In My Place

41. Where The Wild Roses Grow (with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)

42. New York City (Bonus Track)