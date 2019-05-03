Kylie Minogue Drops ‘New York City’ Anthem: LISTEN

Kylie Minogue has released a new track, “New York City”, which she originally debuted at an intimate concert at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom after her Pride performance last June.
The track’s surprise release comes on the tail of her announcement of the Greatest Hits collection Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection. “New York City” is featured as a bonus track on that album.
Wrote Idolator: ‘The 42-track opus covers four decades of hits, but it is by no means comprehensive. In fact, some of the Aussie pop icon’s best tracks are MIA. Notable omissions include “Where Is The Feeling?,” “Some Kind Of Bliss,” “Did It Again,” “Word Is Out,” “Chocolate,” and “Giving You Up.” Lesser known tunes like “Turn It Into Love,” “It’s No Secret” and “GBI” didn’t stand a chance.’
Tracklist of the new album.
1. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
2. Spinning Around
3. Love At First Sight
4. Dancing
5. In Your Eyes
6. Slow
7. All The Lovers
8. I Believe In You
9. In My Arms
10. On A Night Like This
11. Your Disco Needs You
12. Please Stay
13. 2 Hearts
14. Breathe
15. Red Blooded Woman
16. The One
17. Come Into My World
18. Wow
19. Get Outta My Way
20. Timebomb
21. Kids (with Robbie Williams)
22. Stop Me From Falling
23. Step Back In Time
24. Better The Devil You Know
25. Hand On Your Heart
26. Wouldn’t Change A Thing
27. Shocked
28. Especially For You (with Jason Donovan)
29. I Should Be So Lucky
30. Celebration
31. The Loco-Motion
32. Give Me Just A Little More Time
33. Never Too Late
34. Got To Be Certain
35. Tears On My Pillow
36. Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi
37. What Kind Of Fool (Heard All That Before)
38. What Do I Have To Do?
39. Confide In Me
40. Put Yourself In My Place
41. Where The Wild Roses Grow (with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)
42. New York City (Bonus Track)