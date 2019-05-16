Gay High School Couple Kicked Out of Restaurant for Hugging: ‘We Don’t Want Your Kind Here’ — WATCH

Kendall Anderson and Peder Sevig, a gay couple at Lane Tech High School in Chicago, were kicked out of a restaurant near the school for hugging, they told CBS Chicago.

Anderson said the incident happened at Big Boy Gyros, across the street from Lane Tech.

“We can’t have two guys hugging in here,” said an employee to the young men, according to Anderson. “And then he said something to the effect of if it was a guy and a girl it would be okay, but we can’t allow two boys. Right before we left he said, ‘Get out. We don’t want your kind here, anyway,’ and that was that.”

The restaurant would not speak to CBS Chicago when the network went to investigate, but the school said it does not stand for discrimination and would address the incident “in person.”