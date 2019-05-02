House Panel Advances LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ in 22-10 Vote with All GOP Members Voting ‘No’

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal civil rights laws, to the full House.

The Washington Blade reports: ‘The Equality Act, which U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in March, passed the committee by a 22-10 vote margin with all Republican committee members voting against it. The openly gay Rhode Island Democrat in a statement after the vote said “fairness and equality are core American values.”’