GLAAD Denounces Trump Campaign for Selling LGBTQ Pride T-Shirt

GLAAD on Thursday denounced the Trump campaign for selling a $24 LGBTQ Pride t-shirt on its website.

Writes GLAAD: “As LGBTQ Americans are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride Month and the historic Stonewall riots, President Trump and his 2020 presidential campaign started selling an ‘LGBTQ for Trump’ t-shirt on their website. The problem – the Trump Administration is the most anti-LGBTQ in recent memory, issuing more than 108 attacks on LGBTQ Americans, in policy and rhetoric, since taking office – with one attack coming just yesterday. In fact, theTrump has yet to issue a statement honoring June as National Pride Month since the start of his administration.”

Said GLAAD’s Chief Programs Officer Zeke Stokes: “Trump should hold the sales pitch and try issuing a statement honoring June as National Pride Month and the countless of LGBTQ Americans who fought tooth and nail for the level of acceptance our nation sees today.”