Rachel Maddow: Imagine if the Public Had Heard Robert Mueller Speak First, Instead of Bill Barr’s ‘Porky Pies’ — WATCH

Rachel Maddow looked at what happens now after yesterday’s statement from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which she noted put the past two months in hard relief.

“It is one thing to see it in black and white. It is another thing to see him read it out loud,” said Maddow.

“Instead of letting Mueller do that from the outset,” she lamented, “we the people have muddled through more than nine weeks of the attorney general making up porky pies about what Mueller did and didn’t do.”

Added Maddow: “Imagine if Mueller had just been allowed, at the outset, to release the introductions that he and his team wrote, summarizing the two volumes of their report. Imagine if at the outset Mueller had just said publicly what he finally was allowed to say publicly today about his investigation and about his report. Imagine that had been from the outset how we learned about what Mueller found and what Mueller did and what the country and specifically the Congress is expected to do with the evidence that Mueller turned up that he couldn’t use to bring charges but somebody could.”

What will Congress do? Aside from a likely appearance by Mueller at a hearing, that’s unclear at this point.