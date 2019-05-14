Mormon Church Says It Opposes LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’, Pushing Lie That It Threatens Religious Freedom

Photo by Mark Burnett on Unsplash





The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints came out against the LGBTQ Equality Act, which would protect LGBT people under existing civil rights laws. Because the Mormon church wants to be able to continue to discriminate against LGBTQ people based on religious beliefs, it opposes the legislation.

Said the Mormon Church in a statement, in part: “The Equality Act now before Congress is not balanced and does not meet the standard of fairness for all. While providing extremely broad protections for LGBT rights, the Equality Act provides no protections for religious freedom. It would instead repeal long-standing religious rights under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, threaten religious employment standards, devastate religious education, defund numerous religious charities and impose secular standards on religious activities and properties. The Church joins other religious organizations that also strongly oppose the Equality Act as unbalanced, fundamentally unfair and a path to further conflict.”

Read the full statement here.