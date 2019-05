House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that Attorney General William Barr lied to Congress and “that’s a crime.”

Said Pelosi: “What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime. … He lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law. Not the president of the united States, and not the attorney general.”

