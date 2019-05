House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Donald Trump of being “engaged in a cover up” following a meeting with House Democrats. In recent days, as the Trump administration’s obstruction of testimony and documents has increased, calls for impeachment have grown along with pressure on the Speaker to begin impeachment proceedings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up" https://t.co/RhvismjmFt pic.twitter.com/dzi179fGu1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 22, 2019

Pelosi is scheduled to meet with Trump late this morning on infrastructure. That should be interesting.