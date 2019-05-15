Pat Robertson Goes Full Tilt Fire-And-Brimstone Over the LGBTQ Equality Act: God Will ‘Vomit You Out’ — WATCH

Televangelist Pat Robertson had some words about the Equality Act after he was reminded what it was called (“they always give the good names to these things”) and it was full-on fire and brimstone. The House is expected to vote on the Equality Act on Friday.

Said Robertson: “This is a devastating blow to religious freedom and to the sanctity of America. If you want to bring the judgment of God on this nation, you just keep this stuff up. You know, I was reading in Leviticus where it said, ‘Because of these things, the land will vomit you out.’ Vomit you out. I think God will say, ‘I’ve had it with America, if you do this kind of stuff, I’m going to get rid of you as a nation. There is plenty of stuff that is going on. When you look at the potential of atomic war, when you look at the solar strike or something on our grid, you could go down the line of devastation that could happen to our nation. We don’t want that. We want the blessing of God, not the curse of God.”