Pete Buttigieg Accuses Religious Right of Trump Hypocrisy, Jabs Pence for ‘Hurting People’

Ahead of a FOX News Town Hall on Sunday night, Mayor Pete Buttigieg told the network that Trump’s support from the religious right deserves scrutiny and mentioned the president’s payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Said Buttigieg: “I’m old enough to remember when Republicans talked a lot about character in the Oval Office. And I’m a little bit puzzled that some leading figures on the religious right can look at somebody who has the track record that this president has on everything from the boasting about sexual misconduct to the payoff to somebody he’s having an affair and believe that that person ought to be the moral as well as the political leader of this nation. To put it mildly it seems inconsistent.”

Buttigieg also jabbed at Mike Pence on Friday in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt: “I don’t know what’s in his heart. If you’re in public office and you advance homophobic policies, on some level it doesn’t matter whether you do that out of political calculation or whether you do it out of sincere belief. The problem is, it’s hurting other people.”

Trump was asked in a taped interview with FOX News on Friday what he thought of Buttigieg appearing on stage with his husband Chasten.

Asked reporter Steve Hilton: “Putting aside policy disagreements, don’t you think it’s just great to see the fact that you’ve got a guy there on the stage with his husband and it’s normal. Isn’t it a sign of great progress?”

Replied Trump: “I think it’s absolutely fine, I do. I think it’s great. I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

Buttigieg will appear on Sunday night at 7 pm in a Town Hall on FOX News moderated by Chris Wallace.