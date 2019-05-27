Pete Buttigieg Rips Trump for ‘Slander Against Veterans’ in His Considerations to Pardon War Criminals: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg tore into the “continuing horror show” in Washington in an interview with Martha Raddatz on ABC News’ This Week in which he slammed Donald Trump once again for faking a disability, but for “slander against veterans” in his consideration to pardon war criminals.

Said Buttigieg: “There is no question, I think, to any reasonable observer that the president found a way to falsify a disabled status, taking advantage of his privileged status in order to avoid serving. You have somebody who thinks it’s all right to let somebody go in his place into a deadly war and is willing to pretend to be disabled in order to do it. That is an assault on the honor of this country.”

“The idea that being sent to war turns you into a murderer is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who have served have been trying to beat back for more than a generation,” Buttigieg explained, speaking of Trump’s perverted plan to pardon war criminals. “For a president, especially a president who never served, to say he’s going to come in and overrule that system of military justice undermines the very foundations, legal and moral, of this country. Frankly, his idea that being sent to fight makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander against veterans that could only come from somebody who never served.”

Added Buttigieg: “It’s a continuing horror show right now in Washington. And you have a president who has turned the entire thing into a reality show. We’ve got to completely change the channel, and make sure that we respond to all of the — the distractions and the nonsense coming out of the White House, not just by calling him to account, but by returning consistently to the question of how American lives are shaped by those decisions.”