Prince Harry Announces He and Meghan Markle Had a Baby Boy: WATCH

Prince Harry spoke to reporters shortly after Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, a baby boy.

Said Harry: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. We’re both absolutely thrilled.”

The news of the child was also announced on the couple’s Instagram account: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”