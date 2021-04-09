Prince Dead; New Prince this Summer, First Track: ‘Land of the free / home of the slave’ LISTEN Now. Plus News Links (Pt. 1)

Britain’s Prince Dead, Queen Elizabeth’s ‘strength’ for seven decades, dies at 99

By Michael Holden, William James and Andy Bruce LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99. The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the de…Read More

Prince Philip’s most toe-curling quotes

Prince Philip was known for risque and sometimes downright offensive jokes that toed – or crossed – the line with racism, sexism and general insensitivity. Here’s a selection: 1. During a state visit to China in 1986, Philip described Beijing as “ghastly” and warned British students: “If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed.” 2. On being told that Madonna was to sing the theme tune to the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day, he asked, “Are we going to need earplugs?” 3. “You look like you’re ready for bed!” he told Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who was wearing a traditional r…Read More

New Prince album ‘Welcome 2 America’ due in July — five years after death. Drops First Track.

Paris (AFP) – Five years after his death, treasures continue to emerge from Prince’s legendary vault, with a previously unreleased album “Welcome 2 America” set for release on July 30, label Legacy Recordings said Thursday. The album, which was recorded in 2010, is likely to rank among the artist’s most overtly political statements, with a title track that concludes: “Land of the free / home of the slave.” That song is immediately available on streaming platforms, with the full 12-track album following this summer. A second disc will feature a live performance from the tour of the same name, …Read More

