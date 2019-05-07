Rachel Maddow Explains Why the White House is So Terrified by Don McGahn’s Testimony That They Just Ordered Him to Defy a House Subpoena: WATCH

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn on Tuesday was ordered by the current White House counsel to not comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee in the Trump administration’s latest attempt to obstruct justice.

BREAKING: Current White House counsel says former White House Counsel Don McGahn has been directed to not comply with House Judiciary Cmte. subpoena for White House records. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/BgcSuL4ccr — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2019

On Monday night, Rachel Maddow outlined why Trump is terrified of McGahn’s possible testimony, because not only was McGahn cited more than 150 times in the Mueller Report, but there are “three dozen discrete categories of information that Don McGahn is supposed to produce documents about.”

Said Maddow: “Don McGahn is being told to hand over just, for example, any documents or communications about [former Attorney General] Jeff Sessions being recused from the Russia investigation and any other matters arising from the presidential campaign in 2016, [and] any documents or communications he had about any efforts to reverse or attempt to reverse Jeff Sessions’ recusal from such matters.”

McGahn is also being asked for documents related to “the subject of investigating James Comey or Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton [and on] presidential pardons, whether possible or actual for Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, individuals associated with the Trump campaign, or individuals involved in matters before the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.”