Randy Rainbow is popping off on Trump this week with the Ariana Grande anthem, “Breathin”, accompanied by the president’s weird wheezing. It’s the most hilarious impeachment anthem you’ve ever heard – at a time when we really need some comedy relief.

Sings Rainbow: “Is it a substance that you’re sniffing? Or could it just be a sinus thing. … He’s breathin like my old man’s carburetor. Ewww. Just impeach him, impeach him, impeach him, impeach him…”

Alternate vid: