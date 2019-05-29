Robert Mueller to Make Statement on Russia Investigation: WATCH LIVE

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will make what a source who spoke to the Washington Post characterized as a “substantial” statement at 11 am ET from the Department of Justice.

It’s unclear at this time what Mueller will address, but there is speculation that since it is being done from the Justice Dept. that it may have been vetted by Attorney General Bill Barr, who lied to the American public about the findings in the Mueller Report. He has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017. Click HERE to open this page in a new window.