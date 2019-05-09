RuPaul Schools Stephen Colbert on the Definition of Camp: WATCH

In the wake of his brilliant moment with Anne Hathaway that aired yesterday, RuPaul sat down with Stephen Colbert for an interview.

Colbert got a debriefing on the Met Gala earlier this week, the theme of which was “Camp.”

“Most people don’t understand it,” RuPaul said of camp. “You have to be able to see the facade of life. You have to be able to see the absurdity of life from outside of yourself. So the idea of drag is camp because we’re saying, ‘I’m not this body. I’m actually God in drag playing humanity.’ When you are in that place you can laugh at absurdity. … It’s about seeing the absurdity of this crazy life have you read the papers lately???”

Colbert then quizzed Ru with some photos, asking him to say whether the outfits were camp, including Celine Dion’s Bob Mackie-esque ensemble, and got his thoughts on Kirsten Gillibrand’s recent photo with a drag queen, and the meaning of drag today.