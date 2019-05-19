Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Allies Sing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ on SNL’s Season Finale: WATCH

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump returned to Saturday Night Live for the show’s season finale.

“I’m very excited to summer. Getting around to those things I never have time for. Golf, visiting friends in prison and enjoying all the fantastic new tariffs from China.”

ALSO ON SNL: Paul Rudd and Beck Bennett Play Pete and Chasten Buttigieg on SNL’s ‘The View’ — WATCH

“Our American economy is on fire, I’m not gonna tell you if it’s a fire that keeps you warm or burns your house to the ground, but it’s some kind of fire,” Baldwin’s Trump added. “So I’m on cruise control to a second term and there’s nothing the Democrats or Congress can do about it.”

Baldwin’s Trump was then joined by SNL cast members playing Melania, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Eric and Don Jr., Kanye, and Clarence Thomas for a performance of Queen’s classic “Don’t Stop Me Now”.