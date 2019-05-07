Christopher Wray Breaks with Bill Barr Assertion FBI Was ‘Spying’ on Trump Campaign – ‘That’s Not the Term I Would Use’ — WATCH

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back on Attorney General Bill Barr’s characterization in a hearing last week that the FBI was spying on the Trump administration during the 2016 presidential election.

Said Wray to Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH): “Well, that’s not the term I would use. … Well, I mean, look, lots of people have different colloquial phrases. I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity and part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes. And to me, the key question is making sure that it is done by the book, consistent with our lawful authorities. That’s the key question. Different people use different colloquial phrases.”

