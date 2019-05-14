Texas Republican: ‘It’s Our Obligation’ to Protect Chick-fil-A’s Right to Have a Store Anywhere They Want — WATCH

Texas Republican Jeff Leach spoke to FOX & Friends on Tuesday in support of a revived bill that would stop local governments from barring Chick-fil-A in airports and other locations because of its anti-LGBTQ views and actions.

Said Leach: “People love Chick-fil-A. You can’t argue with Chick-fil-A’s food and I don’t think you should be able to argue with the organizations that Chick-fil-A chooses to support either. … It’s our obligation as policymakers, as lawmakers, is to protect that right of Chick-fil-A to do that and to protect their right to exist and to have an establishment in any airport, in any city, in any community across the country.”