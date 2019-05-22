Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s Jealous Reaction to Mayor Pete’s FOX News Town Hall: WATCH

Trevor Noah took a look at the divide between the 2020 Democratic candidates on appearing on state TV network FOX News, with a focus on Pete Buttigieg’s recent Town Hall. Noah felt as though Trump’s reaction to the appearance was completely transparent.

Said Noah: “Aww, poor Trump! You realize what happened here? The news network that he loves the most flirted with a younger, hotter candidate and he’s clearly shook. He’s clearly shook. You heard when his voice broke. Trump is basically a guy scrolling through his ex’s Instagram, trying to act like he doesn’t care. He’s just like (in Trump voice), ‘Look at this new guy. This new guy FOX is with, what a loser. His boobs are way smaller than mine. You know what’d be funny is if I followed him totally as a prank.'”

As for whether Democrats should appear on FOX News, Noah said: “I don’t think there’s one correct answer. In many ways, it’s just like eating an Oreo. You can dunk it, you can twist it, you can lick, it whatever. Just as long as (referring to HUD Secretary Ben Carson) you don’t think it’s a f**king real estate term you should know as a part of your goddamn job!”