Trump Gets RedHats to Boo FOX News After Buttigieg Town Hall: ‘Something Strange is Going On’ — WATCH

Trump blasted FOX News at a rally in Montoursville, PA on Monday night, and it was apparent Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s appearance on the network had him rattled.

Trump’s rally crowd booed as he criticized the network: “Last night I watched Alfred E. Neuman. What’s going on with FOX, by the way? What’s going on there? They’re putting more Democrats on than you have Republicans. Something strange isgoing on at FOX, folks. Something very strange! Did you see this guy last night? … He was knocking the hell out of FOX! And FOX put him on. Somebody going to have to explain the whole FOX deal to me.”