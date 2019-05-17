Trump on Pete Buttigieg’s Marriage to Chasten: ‘I Think It’s Great’ — WATCH

Ahead of a FOX News town hall with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump was asked in a taped interview with the network what he thought of Buttigieg appearing on stage with his husband Chasten.
Asked reporter Steve Hilton: “Putting aside policy disagreements, don’t you think it’s just great to see the fact that you’ve got a guy there on the stage with his husband and it’s normal. Isn’t it a sign of great progress?”
Replied Trump: “I think it’s absolutely fine, I do. I think it’s great. I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”