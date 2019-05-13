Trump Takes Credit for Red Sox Winning Streak Shortly After ‘Morning Joe’ Gives Him the Idea to Do So: WATCH

On Monday, morning, Donald Trump took credit for the Red Sox winning streak, tweeting: “Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys!”

Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Trump’s tweet came shortly after Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough and AP reporter Jonathan Lemire discussed the winning streak the team has had since visiting the White House.

Said Lemire: “Feels like they’re finally getting on track. We talked last week about a clubhouse divide, about the Red Sox going to the White House, and so far, all they’ve done is won since visiting the Oval Office, so we’re looking forward to the tweet from the president taking credit.”

Scarborough and Lemire later discussed the tweet.