Trump Suggests He Should Have Two Years Added to His Term for Time ‘Stolen’ by Mueller Probe

Donald Trump on Saturday retweeted a tweet by Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. which asserted that Trump should have two years (unconstitutionally) added to his first term as “reparations” for time “stolen” by the Mueller investigation.

After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 5, 2019

Trump later repeated the suggestion that two years had been stolen in a tweet of his own: “Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest ECONOMY and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…..”

…..The Witch Hunt is over but we will never forget. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

The Washington Post reports: ‘The argument was perhaps tongue-in-cheek, leading some legal experts to dismiss the comments as bravado. Others, however, saw the president’s apparent longing to overstay his four-year term in office as an assault on the rule of law. That it was raised playfully, they said, was small comfort, especially given Trump’s playful refusal, in the fall of 2016, to say that he would accept the outcome of an election that polling suggested he was destined to lose.’