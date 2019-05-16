The End of ‘Game of Thrones’, Final Four Ruvealed on ‘Drag Race’, ‘Grey’s’ Finale and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Somehow, Grey’s Anatomy maintains its ratings and buzzy storyline despite what feels like centuries on air. The consistently LGBTQ-affirming series once again puts queer characters in the spotlight as Levi and Nico continue to navigate their relationship in the season finale Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Drag Race drops one last shablam before the finale as our top five gets whittled down to a top 4. Silky, Brooke, Yvie, Vanjie or A’Keria: Which queen will get the chop Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1?

One of the brightest spots on the TV schedule, Busy Tonight, bids us adieu Thursday at 11 p.m. on E. Starring the undeniably lovable Busy Philipps, the talk series was a unique energy in the late-night landscape. The host’s charm and vulnerability was something to behold, and we so hope it finds new life elsewhere.

Ageless hunk Paul Rudd takes the reins on Saturday Night Live, 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. We’ve loved him since Clueless, and we have no intention of stopping any time soon.

It all comes down to this. Game of Thrones concludes with one final episode Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO. The fantasy series is the last great watercooler show, and fans are sure to be split on its ultimate ending.

What are you watching this week on TV?