Nancy Pelosi: ‘I am’ Concerned About Trump’s Well-Being ‘and the United States of America’ — WATCH

Nancy Pelosi was told by a reporter that her remarks about “praying” for Trump suggest she is concerned about his well-being.

Replied Pelosi: “I am – and the well-being of the United States of America.”