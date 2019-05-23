Nancy Pelosi: ‘I am’ Concerned About Trump’s Well-Being ‘and the United States of America’ — WATCH May 23, 2019 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Nancy Pelosi was told by a reporter that her remarks about “praying” for Trump suggest she is concerned about his well-being. REPORTER: Your comments about praying for Trump almost indicate you're concerned about his well-being.PELOSI: I am. pic.twitter.com/3geFaftsuB— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2019 .@SpeakerPelosi: "I truly believe the president has a bag of tricks… that they save for certain occasions. They don't necessarily apply to the occasion, but they're a distraction. Which is…he's a master of distraction." pic.twitter.com/qydm5cWLA3 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 23, 2019 Replied Pelosi: “I am – and the well-being of the United States of America.”