Now This News puts Mayor Pete through a lightning round of questioning including his favorite curse word, whether hot dogs are sandwiches, his first paying job, how his faith informs his values, policies he’s created that have changed lives, his worst habit, how many hours he sleeps a night, the most important presidential issue, his karaoke go-to, how he deals with burnout, who would play him in a movie, and more.

In our new series '20 Questions for 2020,' we talk to the candidates to find out who they are, why they’re running, & where they stand on the issues that matter most



First up: Mayor @PeteButtigieg on religion in politics, how to fix democracy, & whether hot dogs are sandwiches pic.twitter.com/0HqzsFY7Wt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 3, 2019