Alabama Church Will Screen Gay Episode of ‘Arthur’ After Public Television Refuses

A Methodist church in Birmingham, Alabama says it will screen the episode of the children’s show Arthur in which Mr. Ratburn reveals he is gay after Alabama Public Television said it would not broadcast the episode.

AL.com reports: ‘First United Methodist Church is hosting a free screening of the Arthur episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” on June 15 at 10 a.m. The church is welcoming people of all ages to the event, where wedding cake and sparkling apple juice will be served. The church collaborated with Sidewalk Film Festival and Shout LGBTQ Film Festival to organize the wedding party.’