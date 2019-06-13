Police Arrest MAGA Biker for Trashing Rainbow Crosswalks with Burnouts in Albuquerque

Police have arrested one of the bikers responsible for trashing a set of $30K rainbow crosswalks in Albuquerque installed for Pride Month.

The biker, 32-year-old Anthony Morgan, bragged about the deed on Instagram, which led to his arrest. In other photos from the social media platform published by KOB4, Morgan can be seen in selfies wearing a MAGA hat, the headgear worn by supporters of Donald Trump.

KOB reports: “Police said they were able to identify Morgan as one of the bikers by comparing pictures on his Instagram account to the video of the incident. Morgan is charged with criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property. … The Gang Unit suspects that Morgan is a member of the Malicious Riders biker gang, which is affiliated with the Bandidos. Morgan has a prior criminal record. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to aggravated burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and damage to property. In 2008, he pleaded no contest to stealing a motor vehicle and in 2010, he pleaded guilty to DWI.”