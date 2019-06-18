Joe Biden Stops by NYC’s Stonewall Inn: WATCH

Following a pair of fundraisers in New York City, former vice president Joe Biden stopped by the Stonewall Inn on Tuesday and paid for a round for a number of customers.

"It all started here."



Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the historic Stonewall Inn in New York, taking photos with supporters and paying for patrons' drinks. Later this month will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. https://t.co/HzDN2ZIxAB pic.twitter.com/IRsdA8NmP9 — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2019

After his second fundraiser of the day today in NYC, @JoeBiden stopped by the historic Stonewall Inn, a campaign aide confirms. Was spotted inside taking photos with patrons. pic.twitter.com/L3idgETB2P June 18, 2019

The NYT adds: ‘Mr. Biden had supporters in the room, including Tim Gill, a prominent gay-rights activist who has financially supported Mr. Biden both in politics and through the now-suspended Biden Foundation. Also at the Stonewall was Henry R. Muñoz III, the former national finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee, whose wedding Mr. Biden officiated.’

The Biden campaign released a statement: “VP Biden and Dr. Biden stopped by Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York this afternoon to commemorate 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and demonstrate their unwavering support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month and the NYC World Pride celebrations.”