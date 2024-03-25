Funding bill bars US embassies from flying LGBTQ Pride flags

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Tucked in the massive funding bill signed Saturday by President Joe Biden is a provision banning the flying of LGBTQ Pride flags over US embassies, but the White House has vowed to work toward its repeal. The prohibition was one of many side issues included in the mammoth $1.2 trillion package to fund the government through September, which passed early Saturday shortly after a midnight deadline. As Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, a conservative Christian, scrambled for votes to get the bill passed in his chamber, he “boasted” of the Pride flag ban as a reason his par…

