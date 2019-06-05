Chris Evans Slams ‘Straight Pride’ Parade Plans in Withering Tweet

Actor Chris Evans blasted plans for a Straight Pride Parade in Boston in a blistering tweet on Wednesday: “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”
Evans, whose brother Scott is gay, also retweeted a post by James Fell explaining why a Straight Pride Parade is so wrong.
