Right-Wing Blowhard ‘Coach Dave’ Calls Gay Sex a ‘Demonic’ Act That’s ‘Like Smoking Crack’ — WATCH

Far-right activist “Coach Dave” Daubenmire, who made headlines in the ’90s and was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayers with his football coaching, launched into a Pride month tirade on his YouTube show Coach Dave LIVE.

Said Daubenmire: “Homosexuality is fruitless, it’s fruitless. There is nothing that comes from the homosexual orgasm. Nothing. No fruit. I believe when homosexuals have homo sex for the first time, it’s like smoking crack. I think that something spiritually enters into them that they can’t break loose from any easier that they could from crack cocaine. It takes almost a miraculous intervention of God in order to break through that. And it’s mind control and it’s beyond that, it’s demonic.”