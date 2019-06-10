Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Gun at D.C. Pride, Causing Panicked Stampede Over Rumors of Shooter: WATCH

Rumors of a shooter sparked panic at Capital Pride in Washington D.C. over the weekend, causing a stampede near Dupont Circle where the parade had ended.
The Daily Beast reports: ‘The panic appeared to stem from a person showing a weapon in an “altercation” on Dupont Circle, a police officer at the scene told The Daily Beast. The person with the weapon was apprehended, the police officer said, and police tweeted out that the “threat has been contained.”
Said Commander Guillermo Rivera of D.C. Metro Police at a briefing following the incident: “At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. As the officers were going to the scene, some of the people running away said there was a man with a gun and someone had fired shots. Officers arrived and stopped an individual and a gun was recovered close by. There is no evidence that any shots were fired, but that’s under investigation.”