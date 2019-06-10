Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Gun at D.C. Pride, Causing Panicked Stampede Over Rumors of Shooter: WATCH

Rumors of a shooter sparked panic at Capital Pride in Washington D.C. over the weekend, causing a stampede near Dupont Circle where the parade had ended.

100 Americans are killed by guns every day so of course people are running for their lives. This isn't how we should have to celebrate #DCPride pic.twitter.com/9X8RhrmNoE — Jay Franzone (@JayFranzone) June 8, 2019

Panic at pride. Dozens of people started running from Dupont Circle. I’m trying to find out what happened. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/mHoDp4X1Gm June 8, 2019

.@CapitalPrideDC #PrideDc #DCPride – There is NO Active Shooter at Dupont Circle. There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle. @DCPoliceDept @DC_HSEMA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 9, 2019

People running away from rumors of active shooter. Not confirmed. Repeat: nothing confirmed yet. Just rumor at this point, but people are on edge. #CapitalPride pic.twitter.com/ZhM8tMwbLV June 8, 2019

Capital #Pride parade ended abruptly moments ago. People started running from Dupont Circle, headed toward Georgetown. Police got on a bullhorn asked those nearby to evacuate immediately. View from a balcony on P St., west of the Circle. Remains unclear what’s going on right now. pic.twitter.com/03XCg9jfUW — Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) June 8, 2019

#DCPride #CapitalPride #shooting Marching in the Gay Pride parade in Washington DC. As my girlfriend and I were walking past Dupont Circle, apparently someone started shooting. I did not hear the shots, but caught the moment of the stampede. People went quickly from smiling, pic.twitter.com/oPQdIrM3dG — Me (@beingaiden) June 9, 2019

I was only about 100m from a suspected shooting at the DC Pride parade. Ran and hid with the thousands of others in complete fear. How has the world come to this? The world my kids will grow up in. 😥 — Erin Phillips (@erinphillips131) June 9, 2019

The Daily Beast reports: ‘The panic appeared to stem from a person showing a weapon in an “altercation” on Dupont Circle, a police officer at the scene told The Daily Beast. The person with the weapon was apprehended, the police officer said, and police tweeted out that the “threat has been contained.”

.@DCPoliceDept says officers found a gun inside Dupont Circle near this man. He is under arrest and will face a gun possession charge. They don’t believe he actually fired it. Their theory is the loud bangs were barricades crashing as the crowd ran away. pic.twitter.com/N6RFeQ4DDL — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) June 9, 2019

We are relieved there were no major injuries as a result of the incident in Dupont Circle earlier. The incident is under MPD investigation; media should contact them for comment. All Capital Pride events will continue with safely precautions in place. @DCPoliceDept — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) June 9, 2019

Said Commander Guillermo Rivera of D.C. Metro Police at a briefing following the incident: “At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. As the officers were going to the scene, some of the people running away said there was a man with a gun and someone had fired shots. Officers arrived and stopped an individual and a gun was recovered close by. There is no evidence that any shots were fired, but that’s under investigation.”