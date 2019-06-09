Don Lemon Said a Man Called Him a ‘Fagg*t’ as He Filmed His Show in a Park

Don Lemon told an industry conference that a heckler called him a “faggot” as he was doing a shoot for CNN last week.

Said Lemon, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “I was doing a shoot in the park the other day and someone said, ‘We built this country. I can’t wait for CNN to fire your black ass, you faggot.”

Lemon added that Trump’s personal attacks “take a toll on me, on my privacy and safety and security, and the safety and security of my family.”

Commentator Keith Boykin said he’s seen the tape: “I was on CNN with Don a few weeks ago when he mentioned this incident on air in our discussion about racism in progressive places. I didn’t understand the seriousness of it until he showed me the video afterwards. I was stunned by it.”