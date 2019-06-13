Ecuador’s Highest Court Approves Gay Marriages in Landmark Ruling

Ecuador’s Constitutional Court approved the marriage of two gay couples in a landmark ruling on Wednesday.

Reuters reports: “Five of nine judges in Ecuador’s top court on Wednesday ruled in favor of two gay couples who sued after their request to be married was denied by the country’s civil registry. The Latin American nation is the 27th country to allow same-sex marriage with the move coming during the annual gay Pride month and events to mark the 50th year of the Stonewall riots in New York that gave rise to the global movement for LGBT+ rights.”