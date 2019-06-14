FEC Chair Hits Trump: ‘Let Me Make Something 100 Percent Clear’ About Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections

Ellen Weintraub, the Chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, issued a strong statement on Thursday night in response to Donald Trump’s remarks that he would take political intel from a foreign power with regard to the upcoming 2020 election rather than call the FBI.

I would not have thought that I needed to say this. pic.twitter.com/T743CsXq79 — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) June 13, 2019

Wrote Weintraub: “Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a US election. (1) This is not a novel concept. Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation. Our Founding Fathers sounded the alarm about “foreign Interference, Intrigue, and Influence.” They knew that when foreign governments seek to influence American politics, it is always to advance their own interests, not America’s. Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation. Any political campaign that receives an offer of a prohibited donation from a foreign source should report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Added Weintraub on Twitter: “I would not have thought that I needed to say this.”

