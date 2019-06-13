Aspiring Camp Counselor Found Out the Hard Way How Christian Groups React When They Discover You’re Gay: WATCH

Jace Taylor, an 18-year-old aspiring camp counselor, found out the hard way how cruel and heartless Christian organizations can be when they find out you are gay.

Taylor had been hired as a camp counselor at Fir Creek camp for kids, a lifelong dream, because as a kid attending the camp “they made me feel loved, they made me feel accepted especially by God and Christ.”

He knew the manager and other camp officials well, but when they found out he was gay via social media, all bets were off.

The camp released this statement to FOX13: