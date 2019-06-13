Aspiring Camp Counselor Found Out the Hard Way How Christian Groups React When They Discover You’re Gay: WATCH

Jace Taylor, an 18-year-old aspiring camp counselor, found out the hard way how cruel and heartless Christian organizations can be when they find out you are gay.
Taylor had been hired as a camp counselor at Fir Creek camp for kids, a lifelong dream, because as a kid attending the camp “they made me feel loved, they made me feel accepted especially by God and Christ.”
He knew the manager and other camp officials well, but when they found out he was gay via social media, all bets were off.
The camp released this statement to FOX13:
“We are a faith-based organization whose mission is not only to love kids but to introduce them to a God who loves them as well. A God that we feel reveals Himself primarily in the Bible. This, then, is what we are all about. We seek to accomplish this mission through our programs within the context of approved Statements of Faith which are approved by our Board of Directors and in our organizational by-laws. They represent what we believe and who we are.
In order for us to carry our mission out we hire young leaders each summer and we call them summer staff. Some of them are counselors. It is critical that we hire people who are committed to our mission and to these statements of faith. These folks are extremely important to us, we care deeply for them and they are at the point of what we do.
Just recently we extended an invitation for a young man well known and loved at The Firs to serve as a counselor of children at Fircreek Day Camp. (He had previously been employed by us in a non-leadership role.) When it became evident in the application process that he did not personally align with our statements of faith (in particular, one regarding sexuality) we determined we could not use him in this role.
Our quandary was this. In order to be consistent to our beliefs and our mission we felt compelled to pass on someone we truly liked in filling this counselor role. I sincerely wish this was otherwise. I know this may be confusing and contrary to other’s beliefs. The leadership of The Firs will continue to seek the appropriate means to carry out our mission in the context of a changing world.”