Franklin Graham Thanks Trump for Banning Rainbow Flag at U.S. Embassies: ‘The Gay Pride Flag is Offensive to Christians’

Evangelist Franklin Graham thanked Donald Trump over the weekend for banning the rainbow flag at U.S. embassies around the world.

Wrote Graham on Facebook: ‘I want to thank President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making the decision not to fly the gay flag over our embassies during June in recognition of gay pride month. That is the right decision. The only flag that should fly over our embassies is the flag of the United States of America. The gay pride flag is offensive to Christians and millions of people of other faiths, not only in this country but around the world. The U.S. flag represents our nation—everyone—regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.’

Diplomats in Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia reported that the flag had been banned. President Obama had granted U.S. embassies worldwide a blanket permission to fly the LGBTQ Pride flag during his administration.