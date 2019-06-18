YouTuber Buys ‘Hell, Michigan’, Renames it ‘Gay Hell’ to Protest Trump

YouTube comic Elijah Daniel is making national headlines after buying the town of Hell, Michigan and renaming it “Gay Hell”.

Gay Hell, Mi has everything. A library, a place to lock your love in Gay Hell, and even a WEDDING CHAPEL TO GET GAY MARRIED IN HELL! pic.twitter.com/mt2RzgraEx — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2019

Daniel made the announcement in a tweet on Monday, writing: “ahead of pride month Trump’s administration put a ban on embassy’s flying pride flags. so as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town. And my first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI. The only flags allowed to fly are pride.”

Daniel is the temporary owner of the town, according to its real owner John Colone, who had it on the market in 2016 for $900,000. According to Mashable, anyone can pay $100 to be mayor of the town for a day.

Daniel did that once before, and banned straight people.

I love straights, but my #1 priority is the safety of my town. Until the heterosexual threat has been reviewed we cannot allow them to enter — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Mashable adds: ‘Daniel, who’s engaged to fellow YouTuber Sam F, said he plans on eventually having his own wedding in Gay Hell. He says he bought the town “just because it’s funny” and he’s a self-described “asshole” who wanted to push boundaries for Pride. … At the end of the day, Daniel wants to spread one message with his Pride Month stunt. “F**k shit up, have fun,” he concluded.’

Said Colone: “When he showed up today, I said go ahead, enjoy yourself. We’re Michigan’s hysterical town. Everyone else is historical.”