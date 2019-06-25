Gayle King Grills Instagram Founder About Spying Fears: ‘I Swear I Think You Guys Are Listening’ — WATCH

Instagram founder Adam Mosseri spoke with Gayle King on CBS This Morning about privacy issues on the app.
Asked King: “Can you help me understand how I can be having a private conversation with someone about something I’m interested in seeing or buying, and an advertisement for that will pop up on my Instagram feed. I haven’t searched for it. I haven’t talked to anybody about it. I swear I think you guys are listening. I know you’re going to say you’re not.”
Mosseri insisted that’s not the case, saying it could happen through “dumb luck” or because she has been interacting with similar content, and it’s subconscious.
They also talked about deepfake videos and what the platform is doing to stop them. Currently they have no policy.