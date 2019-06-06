Former VP Sues Goldman Sachs, Says He Was Excluded from Conference Call Because He ‘Sounded Too Gay’

William Littleton, a former vice president at Goldman Sachs, is suing the banking firm for discrimination based on his sexual orientation.

CNBC reports: ‘Littleton’s suit… alleges that after he formally complained about discrimination and detailed examples of mistreatment, he was abruptly fired in “a blatant act of retaliation.” … Littleton’s lawsuit alleges that a supervisor excluded him from an important conference call because he “sounded too gay.” … Littleton complained directly to the Employee Relations team at Goldman in 2018, saying he had been subjected to numerous incidents of homophobia and discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that after Littleton complained, two Goldman managers included “significant unwarranted criticism in his performance review.” The lawsuit alleges these criticisms were used to create a paper trail for using performance as a reason for termination.’

Goldman Sachs told CNBC that Littleton’s suit is “without merit” and the firm plans to defend itself against his allegations.