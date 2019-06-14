Police Warn of Grindr Killer in London After Man’s Murder, Ask Public to Come Forward

Adrian Murphy

London police have arrested a 24-year-old man and 17-year-old-woman on suspicion of murder and theft after the body of 43-year-old Adrian Murphy was found on the banks of the Thames. Police believe Murphy may have met his killer on Grindr.

Police connected Murphy’s murder to the rape and robbery of a 40-year-old man 15 miles away from the murder. The victim in that case said he met the man who raped him on Grindr. He said he believes he was drugged, and was found unconscious by a friend. His home was robbed.

Wrote Detective Chief Inspector Rob Pack in a public warning: “We know the victim in the Walthamstow incident met the male suspect through a social networking site and we are investigating whether there is a similar connection in Mr Murphy’s death. Both incidents happened over a short period of time and thorough enquiries have led us to make these prompt arrests. However, there is a possibility other offences may have been committed before 30 May. Has anything similar happened to you, or someone you know? A meeting arranged online that has led to intoxication, robbery and possibly sexual assault. Please have the confidence to approach my team so we can investigate what happened to you. You can also contact third party organisations such as the charity Galop. You will be taken seriously and treated with sensitivity.”