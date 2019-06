On episode 6 of his eponymous new talk show, RuPaul invited Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy to join a segment with Real Housewife and dog rescue advocate Lisa Vanderpump for a segment about saving dogs in need.

Kenworthy brought his current dog Beemo back from a dog meat farm in South Korea and helped save a number of dogs from his prior Olympics in Sochi, Russia. RuPaul, Vanderpump, and Kenworthy then presided over dog adoption runway show emceed by Ross Mathews.