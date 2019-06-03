Australian Brewery Apologizes After Posting Homophobic Meme About Non-Alcoholic Beer

An Australian brewing company has apologized after posting a homophobic meme mocking non-alcoholic beer as “gay lemonade.”

Wrote the director of the Southern Bay Brew Co. on Facebook: “Apologies to all that were offended by an earlier post. This was posted without any thought whatsoever and no offence was intended. I apologise unreservedly. The post has since been deleted and we will be more careful selecting our posts in future. We realise this is not good enough and we should not have posted the homophobic beer meme. It will not happen again. It was a gross error and mistake and we would appreciate it if people were kind enough to forgive us. Please accept our sincere apologies.”

